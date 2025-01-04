Eleonora Srugo Has an Impressive Net Worth and a High-End Real Estate Portfolio to Match Her top sale of 2023 came in at a jaw-dropping $75 million! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 4 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

There are plenty of real estate agents in the market handling properties, but then there are the elites who dominate the luxury real estate scene — like Eleonora Srugo. As an agent for the prestigious Douglas Elliman in New York and a member of The Eleonora & Co. Team, Eleonora is breaking barriers in her field. Her top sale of 2023 came in at a jaw-dropping $75 million, earning her the rank of the 15th top agent nationwide.

Article continues below advertisement

Given her incredible success in real estate and her new role as a star on Netflix's real estate reality series Selling the City, it’s only natural to wonder: What’s Eleonora Srugo’s net worth, and how does she fund her lavish lifestyle? Let’s dive in.

What is Eleonora Srugo's net worth?

Eleonora's net worth isn’t publicly disclosed, but speculation suggests it’s around $14 million — a figure that wouldn’t be surprising given her impressive portfolio. Her latest listing is a $32 million penthouse at 18 Gramercy Park, featuring five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half baths. She’s also selling another penthouse in Gramercy Park for just under $25 million. Commissions from these two sales alone could likely fund her extravagant lifestyle, complete with designer brands and luxurious getaways.

Article continues below advertisement

Eleonora joined Douglas Elliman in November 2009, marking 15 years with the prestigious firm in 2024. Beyond real estate, she founded the Stuyvesant High School Alumni Mentoring Program in May 2014, a role she has proudly held for a decade (and still holds).

Eleonora Srugo Real estate agent Net worth: $14 million Eleonora Srugo is widely recognized for her real estate success as an agent with Douglas Elliman. Now, she's venturing into new territory, showcasing her talents and achievements on the Netflix reality series Selling the City, which premiered on Jan. 3, 2025. Birthdate: 1986 Birthplace: Born in Israel, raised in downtown Manhattan Education: Bachelor's of Science from the Boston University Questrom School of Business Languages: German, Hebrew, Spanish

Article continues below advertisement

Where did Eleonora Srugo go to school?

Eleonora graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 2004 and went on to attend Boston University's Questrom School of Business that same year. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2008. Shortly after graduation, Eleonora began her career as a sales associate for Comcast Networks, focusing on the E!, Style Network, and G4 brands, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Eleonora has achieved numerous milestones throughout her real estate career.

Eleonora is a force to be reckoned with, and she knows it! In June 2024, Douglas Elliman celebrated her achievements, highlighting her team’s impressive ranking as the No. 3 sales team out of 25 in April 2024.

Among her accomplishments include being the No. 13 agent nationwide for GCI and the No. 4 agent in terms of volume. She also received the Pinnacle Award, being the top 3 percent of agents nationwide.

Article continues below advertisement