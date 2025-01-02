From Deals to Drama! Meet the Cast of NYC's Elite Agents in 'Selling The City' 'Selling the City' centers on a fierce group of agents from Douglas Elliman as they navigate the NYC real estate scene. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 2 2025, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The real estate reality TV world is expanding! From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling The OC comes Selling The City, an all-new docuseries that offers viewers a front-row seat into the high-energy world of luxury real estate in New York City.

Get an inside look at a fierce group of agents from Douglas Elliman as they battle it out for the biggest deals, juggle personal drama, and show off jaw-dropping properties — and it's all set against the iconic NYC skyline. Keep scrolling to meet the bold cast of real estate agents taking over the Big Apple!

Eleonora Srugo

The star of Selling the City is none other than Eleonora Srugo! A native New Yorker (born in Israel but raised in Manhattan), Eleonora brings her sharp expertise to NYC's fierce real estate market. She's also been behind some of the city's most high-profile projects and has proven herself a powerhouse in the industry. In 2023, Eleonora was the top sales earner, and since then, she's built her own team, who round out the cast of this exciting Netflix series.

Steve Gold

A familiar face is also crashing the scene: Steve Gold! Viewers may recognize him from Million Dollar Listing New York. While he's not directly with Douglas Elliman, Steve has strong ties to the firm as a broker and is eager to work with the agents on as many deals as possible. "The volume of real estate we all collectively sell is pretty impressive. We have a lot of firepower and [to do it all] in New York is something special," he told Tudum. "And it's very entertaining and fun. Everyone brings something to the table."

Abigail Godfrey

Originally from Greenville, S.C., high-end real estate agent Abigail Godfrey has made the move to New York City to sell properties for Douglas Elliman! Abigail told Tudum that she thrives in the cutthroat NYC real estate market, adding that it takes "a whole lot of determination, humility, and some XL cojones."

Gisselle Meneses Nunez

Even though she's a Jersey Girl, real estate agent Gisselle Meneses Nunez made the leap to New York City! She described the intense competition in NYC real estate to Tudum, calling it "a high-stakes chess game in stilettos; it's fast, fierce, and always evolving, and there's no room for amateurs. You’ve got to hustle while looking fabulous." OK, we are obsessed!

Jade Chan

Though born in Manhattan, real estate agent Jade Chan was raised in Atlanta. However, she eventually made her way back to New York, where she now works at Douglas Elliman and manages a portfolio of over $2 billion in New Development inventory. When she's not selling high-end properties, Jade enjoys personalizing her own home. She explained to Tudum, "My current apartment has an industrial aesthetic, but I do like a modern aesthetic with a twist of mid-century furniture."

Jordyn Taylor Braff

Cali girl Jordyn Taylor Braff has brought her West Coast flair to New York City! Like her castmates, she works at Douglas Elliman and sells plenty of luxury homes. Jordyn told Tudum that what sets the NYC real estate market apart from the rest of the world is the sheer knowledge and expertise that New Yorkers bring to the table when it comes to real estate.

Justin Tuinstra

Midwest native Justin Tuinstra had to adjust when he moved to the Big Apple, but he’s since found his stride and made a name for himself in the competitive real estate world. "The New York City real estate market is not for the weak-minded. You must have a strong desire to hustle," he told Tudum. "We actually show our listings — there's no key lockbox for access."

Taylor Middleton Scavo

