Eleonora Srugo Is the Boss Babe of 'Selling the City' on Netflix With Impressive Friends By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 2 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET

You don't get to be the top woman in charge of your own team at Douglas Elliman in New York City without making friends and connections with important people along the way. And for Eleonora Srugo on Selling the City, one of those connections is with NYC mayor Eric Adams. But how did the real estate mogul meet the mayor and what is the nature of their friendship now?

Eleonora might be new to reality TV, courtesy of the Netflix series from the Selling franchise. But she is no stranger to the high stakes world of high-end real estate as an agent that leads her own team of superstars. Does that mean she has what it takes to take on the pressure of also having cameras following her every move, business-wise? Even the most successful moguls have their breaking points.

What is Eleonora Srugo and Eric Adams' connection on 'Selling the City'?

When Eleonora was 26 years old, she founded the Stuyvesant High School Alumni Mentoring Program at her high school alma mater. It was through that program that she met Eric, and it's a program that remains important to her today. She explained to Netflix that the program has been "deeply important" for her to participate in to help some low income students in NYC. And, according to her, Eric was helpful in implementing the programs.

"At that time, [Eric] was supportive of maintaining these specialized science high schools and expanding those programs," Eleonora told Netflix ahead of the Selling the City premiere. "He's been a good and loyal friend. Like me, he is very community-minded and supportive if I need something."

But Eleonora and Eric's working relationship doesn't end there. In 2021, Eleonora gave Eric a major shoutout on Instagram when she spoke highly of his then-expectant win for mayor. "It's easy for politicians to ignore the needs of children because the benefits of investing in them will not be felt until they are out of office," she wrote in a lengthy post alongside a photo of herself and Eric. "That's how I met Eric Adams. He knows first hand what it means to create your own destiny in this city."

And in May 2023, Eric mentioned Eleonora during a Jewish Heritage Month event and thanked her for sharing her perspective on growing up as a Jewish girl in NYC. Their working relationship and friendship appear to be mutually beneficial, but also pretty genuine.

Source: Netflix

Eleonora Srugo is also friends with former 'Million Dollar listing' star Michael Lorber.

Outside of local politicians in NYC, Eleonora is already close to another reality real estate star. Well, former reality real estate star, that is. She's friends with Michael Lorber, who was in the first season of Million Dollar Listing New York. He later returned as a guest, but he’s no longer part of the real estate show.