Meet Jordan Coleman: Filmmaker, Rap Star, and NYC Mayor Eric Adams's Son Mayor Eric Adams's son graduated from American University in Washington, D.C. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 27 2024, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega;Instagram/_jayoo_

After news broke that New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces bribery and fraud charges — though he maintains his innocence — the spotlight has shifted to those closest to him, including his family. Adams has been dating Tracey Collins for several years and is also a proud father to son Jordan Coleman, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Chrisena Coleman.

Adams and Coleman parted ways when Jordan was just a toddler (as reported by People), leading Jordan to grow up in New Jersey with his mom and stepfather. Despite the split, it appears that Jordan and Adams have maintained a positive relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about Adams’s son, Jordan, and what he does for a living.

Mayor Eric Adams's son is a rapper and filmmaker.

Adams's son Jordan has carved out an impressive path for himself. At just 10 years old, he voiced the beloved cartoon character Tyrone the Moose on Nickelodeon's The Backyardigans for 36 episodes, according to IMDb. That early success allowed him to fund his first film, Say It Loud, which highlighted the "importance of education for African American males," per the description for a TEDx Talk he gave in 2016.

The film was picked up by AMC theaters and screened in multiple cities nationwide, featuring big names like Kobe Bryant, Ludacris, and Michael Strahan. Pretty impressive, right? He also appeared in and directed Payin' the Price in 2011 and starred in Placeholders in two episodes in 2012.

Eric Adams's son Jordan graduated from American University in Washington, D.C.

By May 2017, Jordan graduated from American University in Washington, D.C., where he studied film and media arts at the School of Communications. Like many of his milestones, he proudly shared this accomplishment on Instagram.

Jordan Coleman once competed on a singing competition TV series in Albania.

In addition to directing and starring in multiple films and TV shows, Jordan has continued to pursue a career in rap under the stage name Jayoo. In 2022, he shared on Instagram a performance he gave on a singing competition TV series in Tirana, Albania. He wrote in the post, "I’m Looking To Be An International Rap Artist, This Was A Major Step In That Direction." Plenty of users were impressed by his lyrics, with one person commenting on the post, "The bars are ARRESTING! Put the beat in CUFFS."

Jordan has been vocal about drill rap, even though his father called for it to be banned.

Adams has been vocal about his concerns surrounding drill rap, a genre that originated in Chicago in the early 2010s which focuses on confronting or "dissing" an opponent. Jordan’s father began speaking out against it in 2022, while Jordan openly defended the genre. Despite their differing views on certain matters, Jordan has been supportive of his father and has even been spotted attending events with him.

