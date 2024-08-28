Home > Entertainment Ludacris Scares Fans by Drinking Fresh Glacier Water in Alaska "I've never tasted fresh glacial water ever in my life. And this is a first." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 28 2024, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ludacris

Everyone's got a bucket list — but just because it's on your bucket list doesn't mean it's necessarily a safe move to make. In a new video on Instagram, rapper Ludacris shocked a lot of his followers when he filled up a water bottle with water directly from a glacier in Alaska before drinking it.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know I got a bucket list, or as I like to call it, a 'f--k it list,'" he said in the video. "I've never tasted fresh glacial water ever in my life. And this is a first." Though it may seem like one of the most refreshing beverages to drink, it's not necessarily the smartest decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans expressed concern for Ludacris after he drinks fresh glacier water.

Many of the comments on Ludacris's Instagram video point out how dangerous drinking unfiltered glacier water can be. Though it may seem clean, considering most of the time it hasn't been exposed to the various pollutions in our water currently, glaciers often contain plenty of microorganisms and bacteria that have been frozen for a very long time.

Freezing water doesn't kill the various bacteria, parasites, and organisms that may be in it, and oftentimes when that water melts, the various organisms inside of it just thaw, still fully alive. "Has he not heard about all the crazy primeval worms and bacteria that defrost from those things?" one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. "This [behavior] is laughably irresponsible, so foolish as to be amusing. There's a word to describe it, but it's not coming to me."

Article continues below advertisement

Has he not heard about all the crazy primeval worms and bacteria that defrost from those things? This behaviour is laughably irresponsible, so foolish as to be amusing. There's a word to describe it, but it's not coming to me. https://t.co/ePkXcHaeuh — Connie (@iamthedunce) August 26, 2024