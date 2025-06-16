Elijah Blue Allman Hospitalized — Latest Health Update on Cher’s Son Is Cher's son OK? By Jennifer Farrington Published June 16 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@elijahblueoffic

The youngest son of music legend Cher, 48-year-old Elijah Blue Allman, was rushed to the hospital on June 14, 2025, just months after he and his mom settled their conservatorship dispute back in September 2024. Cher and Elijah have had a rocky relationship over the years, and Elijah himself has faced his fair share of ups and downs, including his recent split from wife Marieangela King, who filed for divorce on April 8, 2025.

TMZ reported on June 15, 2025, that Elijah had been hospitalized in Joshua Tree, Calif., and now fans are left wondering what happened and looking for the latest update on his condition. Here’s everything to know.

Here's a health update on Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman.

Source: Mega

Elijah Blue Allman, the son of Cher and the late Gregg Allman, is reportedly OK after being rushed to the hospital on June 14, 2025, following an overdose, TMZ reported. It’s still unclear what substances were involved, but the outlet noted Elijah remained hospitalized the following day and was incredibly fortunate to be alive.

According to reports, Elijah is receiving “the best care possible,” and Cher is reportedly by his side, helping him get the treatment he needs. People later obtained a statement from authorities confirming: “Deputies from our Morongo Basin Station responded to a residence in Landers for a male subject acting erratically. When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel.” He was then transported to the hospital.

The incident comes nearly two months after Elijah caught attention with a cryptic Instagram post. He shared a photo of a tattooed hand with a single black-painted nail, captioned “Jaya Lord Yamaraj,” referring to the Hindu God of death. Many followers expressed concern in the comments, hoping he was OK. Sadly, this isn’t Elijah’s first battle with substance abuse.

Elijah Blue Allman has a history with drug usage.

When Elijah was 37, he opened up in a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that he had been battling drug addiction for quite some time. It all started when he was just 11 years old. He told the outlet that he began experimenting with weed and ecstasy, but things eventually escalated.

As time went on, Elijah dove into harder drugs like heroin, which he said he turned to “to escape all the things in my past.” In the same interview, he credited heroin for “kind of [saving] me,” adding, “If I didn't have that at that point, I don't know what I would have done … You may jump off a bridge. If you can only just go through that time period and live through it and then get help."

He also admitted to having some dangerously close calls, saying, "I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality ... I always kind of kept it a little bit safe, but you never can do that.” Reflecting on that chapter of his life, he acknowledged that he was “very unsatisfied with life at that point.”

Following news of his June 2025 overdose, Elijah’s estranged wife Marieangela King spoke out to People about his past, saying, “While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves.”