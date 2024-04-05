Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Eliot Sumner Is a Bit of a Casanova — The 'Ripley' Star Has Dated Their Fair Share of Stars Sting and Trudie's child, Eliot Sumner, has always been an enigmatic pop culture figure. But who are they dating? By Jamie Lerner Apr. 5 2024, Published 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The newest version of Tom Ripley’s story is back in the cultural hivemind thanks to Netflix’s Ripley, which stars Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley. However, it also introduces us to a new-ish actor on the scene, Eliot Sumner. Eliot has been around for a while since they’re the child of Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler. But now, they’re making a name in their own right.

Eliot portrays Freddie in Ripley, as one of the few who challenges Tom’s scheme to take over Dickie’s life. And since they’re relatively new to our screens, we all need to know who Eliot is dating. Luckily, Eliot has quite the dating history, so we can dive right into their love life.

Eliot Sumner may not be dating anyone as of April 2024.

While Eliot has had their fair share of partners, they don’t seem to be coupled up with anyone in April 2024. They’ve kept their private life off of their social media, so their Instagram is dedicated to their modeling and acting careers, friends, and some other bits of photography. While Eliot has shared details of surgeries and nature hikes, they haven’t posted anything about their love life in the past few years.

Last we heard, Eliot was dating society model Frankie Herbert, the daughter of Harry Herbert and granddaughter of the 7th Earl of Carnarvon. The two were first spotted together in 2021 but in 2023, Frankie shared a picture of herself kissing a different woman during London’s Pride Parade, clearly marking an end to her relationship with Eliot. While details have been kept out of the public eye, fans noticed that Eliot unfollowed Frankie on Instagram.

Eliot Sumner’s dating history includes several familiar faces.

Frankie isn’t Eliot’s only love interest from the past few years. They’ve had their hand in the dating pool for as long as they can remember. In fact, when they spoke with ES Magazine (via The Standard) in 2015 about their sexuality and gender, they said they never came out because they never needed to.

“No one had ever asked,” they explained. “I’ve never come out to anyone. My friends always knew and I always knew.” At that point, they also explained how they realized they were non-binary. “I don’t believe in any specifications,” they said. “I think forever I was trying to figure out maybe … what I am. But I don’t think anyone should feel pressured to have any kind of label or tag on them. We should treat everybody the same. Me, I don’t like to be put down to a specific thing. We’re all human beings.”

In 2021, Eliot was seen holding hands with lingerie model Sarah Holt. According to Daily Mail sources, Eliot was using Bumble at the time and likely met Sarah through the app. Before that, they dated model Farah Holt in 2019, French actor Joséphine de La Baume in 2018, and for two years from 2014–2016, Austrian model Lucie von Alten.