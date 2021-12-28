'Popstar's Best of 2021' Host Elizabeth Stanton Is Waiting Until the "Time Is Right" to Marry Her Fiancé

As 2021 comes to a close, many networks and streamers are commemorating the highs and lows of the year with countdown specials. The CW is joining in on the fun with Popstar's Best of 2021, which is an annual program that features a round-up of trends and top moments taken from Popstar Magazine polls.

Elizabeth Stanton, the host of The CW clip series World's Funniest Animals, is taking viewers through the list on the one-hour show. The longtime presenter has worked with the network for several years now, and she's a staple on The CW's end-of-the-year programs.