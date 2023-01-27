Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Is Elle King Married? She and Fiancé Dan Tooker Seem Like a Match Made in Heaven By Chris Barilla Jan. 27 2023, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

It goes without saying that Elle King has taken the music world by storm at this point. Her infectious hit 2015 track "Ex's & Oh's" made her a bonafide star, and in the years since Elle has gone on to deliver a slew of other fan-favorite tracks which have proven her versatility and staying power in the industry.

Aside from her successes in music, Elle has been seeing some success in her personal life as of late too. That begs the question: is Elle married? Furthermore, does she have any children? Keep reading to find out!

Is Elle King married?

As of the time of writing, Elle King is not officially married. However, she is happily engaged to her fiancé, Dan Tooker. For those who don't know, Dan is a tattoo artist who works with Riverside Tattoo Co., evident by his Instagram. He appears to mainly specialize in American traditional tattoos and has a fairly extensive portfolio of work posted to his profile.

The duo dated for one year before Dan decided to propose to Elle in 2020, and it seems as though it went down in a really special way. Sharing images of the moment the question was popped, Elle wrote on Instagram, "Today is our one-year anniversary. We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker ... but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way."

She concluded with, "So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. One year down, forever to go. I said yes by the way, and so did he!" Although the proposal happened over two years ago, Elle and Dan still haven't appeared to have an official marriage ceremony. Prior to Dan, Elle was married to Andrew Ferguson from 2016 to 2017. She was also engaged to a previous boyfriend named Jim back in 2019, but that relationship dissolved before they could tie the knot.

Does Elle King have any children?

Elle and Dan may not have officially tied the knot just yet, but that doesn't mean that the two haven't taken other steps to establish their family. On Sept. 5, 2021, Elle took to Instagram to announce to the world that she and Dan welcomed to her first child, a son named Lucky Levi Tooker.