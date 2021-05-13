Ellen DeGeneres's Brother Has Supported Her Through Thick and Thin

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Ellen DeGeneres has become a household name among many Americans. Although she's lately been linked to more controversies than good news, Ellen has still managed to remain one of the biggest primetime television hosts ever.

However, Ellen's time as a talk show host may be coming to a close, as she announced the end of The Ellen Show once Season 19 is completed. Thanks to her massive revelation, questions about Ellen's personal life have come even more into focus.

Specifically, many are curious about Ellen's family ties. So, who is Ellen's brother? Here's what we know.