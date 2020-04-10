Ellie Chu in 'The Half of It' Is Leah Lewis' Breakout Role

When Leah isn't tearing it up on the big and small screen, she loves singing. In fact, according to Recapo, she auditioned for Season 4 of The Voice singing Carrie Underwood's "Blown Away." Carson Daly said the show was made for people like her, but Adam Levine and the other judges didn't move forward with her. They did, however, say she had potential, and Adam reminded her to keep pushing.

“If you’re 99 percent amazing at 15, you’ve got nothing to worry about,” Adam told her at the time.