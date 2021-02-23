Ellie Goulding Announced Her Surprise Pregnancy! When Is She Actually Due?

It's true, singer/songwriter extraordinaire Ellie Goulding is pregnant and apparently as happy as can be. The artist shared the announcement that she is expecting through a candid interview, and fans are going crazy over the joyous news.

So, how long has Ellie been pregnant, and what is her due date ? Here's what we know so far.

Ellie, like countless others now, has been placed in the increasingly precarious position of dealing with a pregnancy during a global pandemic. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant big adjustments for the singer throughout her pregnancy, but she appears to have taken it all in stride.

Ellie told the publication that the couple's last public appearance at the V&A Museum in August 2020 was actually right around when they found out that she was pregnant, "That was [around] the time when [Caspar and I] went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality."

In a candid interview with Vogue , Ellie went in-depth regarding the details of her pregnancy and how she and her husband Caspar Joplin didn't even know about the pregnancy until their one-year anniversary in August of 2020. Furthermore, she shared that as of Feb. 23, 2021, she is 30 weeks pregnant, meaning that the baby will likely be born toward the end of April 2021.

The surprise pregnancy has changed Ellie's day-to-day life dramatically.

An adamant healthy diet and exercise advocate, Ellie says the surprise of being pregnant has affected some of the day-to-day routines she holds most dear. She elaborated that although she maintained the same eating and exercise habits early on in her pregnancy, her first trimester brought about significant changes. "I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn’t deal with everything!" she said.

To go from "being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds" to craving McDonald's is a large departure for anyone, and Ellie says it has been rough coming to terms with her body's morphing needs.

Beyond eating habits, the "Outside" singer said self-reflection and pandemic isolation caused her to become introverted, and resulted in her hiding the pregnancy for most of its duration, "I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it." Despite sharing that she is pregnant, Ellie opted to not reveal the sex of the baby just yet, saying that information is "not a focus for [her]."