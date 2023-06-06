Home > Entertainment What Happened Between Elliot Page and Chris Pratt? A Look at the Rumors Elliot Page previously called out Chris Pratt on Twitter. Then, after Elliot released his memoir, some online gossipers connected their names again. By Jamie Lee Jun. 6 2023, Published 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page isn't afraid to speak up — including when it's about fellow actors. In 2019, the Juno star tweeted out in criticism of Marvel's Chris Pratt. Not much happened between the two after that, until Elliot released his 2023 memoir Pageboy. In the book, Elliot referred to an unfortunate incident with an A-list actor. Though this actor wasn't named, some folks online have speculated the man in question was Chris Pratt. Below, we break the whole thing down.

Source: Getty Images

Is there a feud between Elliot Page and Chris Pratt?

In February 2019, Chris appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and talked about finishing a 21-day fast through his church, and passed along some words of wisdom from his pastor. Elliot then retweeted a clip from the interview and wrote: "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti-LGBTQ so maybe address that too?"

The following day, Elliot wrote a standalone tweet that was seemingly aimed at Chris as well: "If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti-LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all."

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) February 8, 2019

Soon after, Chris released a statement of his own, refuting these claims: "It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man.”

Elliot had seemingly been referring to the controversial Hillsong Church in his tweets. But in June 2022, Chris claimed he'd never even gone to that church before. He told Men's Health: "I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong."

If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) February 9, 2019

Fast-forward to June 2023, and Elliot released a memoir called Pageboy. In a chapter called “Famous A------ at Party,” Elliot wrote that he was at a party when an "acquaintance" approached and told him: "You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men." Elliot also wrote that this unnamed actor said: "I’m going to f--- you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

Elliot said he saw this actor at the gym a few days later, and that the actor tried to backtrack on his comments, saying: "I don't have a problem with gay people, I swear." "I think you might," Elliot replied at the time.