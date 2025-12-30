Elon Musk Sexualized a Teenager Who Faced Deportation From Denmark in a Gross Post on X "And so the thing he said in of itself wasn’t shocking to me, but coming from him, yes, it was definitely ... I was floored." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 30 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Audrey Morris; X/@elonmusk

In January 2025, 18-year-old Audrey Morris was facing possible deportation from the country she had called home for nearly a decade. She and her family moved to Aarhus, Denmark, from Los Angeles when Audrey was 9 years old, so her mother could earn her PhD there. "I have my grandparents and some friends in the USA, but Denmark is my home," she told Avisen Danmark.

In July 2015, Audrey received a residence permit as an accompanying family member for her mother, Brandi Morris. One of the conditions that needs to be met in order to maintain this status involves sharing a common residential address with the accompanying family member. Things got complicated when Audrey moved into a dorm affiliated with her high school in Viborg. Then Elon Musk made it weird via a disturbing comment on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what we know.

Elon Musk's comment about Audrey Morris is yucky.

Thankfully, Audrey's residency issues were sorted out, but there was a time when she was making plans to return to the United States, reported The Daily Beast. She told the outlet there should be more nuance in the residency process. "Even in a tightly regulated system, there just has to be room for real people and real lives and not just paperwork, because a technicality literally changed my entire life," said Audrey.

For reasons we might not ever understand, Elon chose to weigh in on Audrey's physical appearance months after she sorted everything out and was back to living her normal life. In a reply to a since-deleted post, Elon wrote, "Eight or above level hotness should get an exemption." A screenshot of the original post was snagged by LADbible. It was a story about Audrey. People in the comments were quick to tell the 54-year-old Elon that Audrey was 18 at the time.

Audrey Morris responds to Elon Musk's disgusting post to X.

Audrey, who turned 19 in August, was not amused by Elon's creepy comment. "Yeah, it’s definitely crazy," she told The Daily Beast. She wasn't surprised because after her story gained some traction, a lot of statements were made about her physical appearance. Many people pointed out the fact that Audrey is blond and white and as such, would be OK. "And so the thing he said in of itself wasn’t shocking to me, but coming from him, yes, it was definitely ... I was floored," said Audrey.

Despite the fact that Audrey seemed almost used to this kind of unwanted attention, she still lamented the fact that multi-billionaire Elon Musk couldn't mention any of her accomplishments. "It would’ve been really cool if he commented something like, ‘Oh wow, look how many academic things she’s reached,’ or whatever. That would’ve been great. It could have been so helpful," she said.