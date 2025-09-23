Elon Musk's Father, Errol Musk, Accused of Sexually Abusing Five of His Children and Stepchildren Errol has two children with his stepdaughter. By Niko Mann Updated Sept. 23 2025, 3:43 p.m. ET

The father of billionaire Elon Musk is facing allegations that he sexually abused five children and stepchildren, according to The New York Times. Errol Musk — who has two children with one of his stepchildren — denied the allegations and said they were "false," per The Guardian.

Article continues below advertisement

The disgraced South African businessman also said of the allegations, "This is nonsense," and "This is absolute rubbish." The elder Musk has been married several times and reportedly "maintains a powerful grip over much of the family." Elon rarely talks about his wayward father.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk's father's allegations go back to 1993.

Errol Musk was accused back in 1993 of touching his then-four-year-old stepdaughter, who told family members that Musk had touched her at the family house. Ten years later, she claimed that she found him sniffing her soiled underwear. Musk is also accused of abusing two of his daughters, as well as a stepson. Two of three investigations resulted in no action being taken against Musk, and the result of the third is not known.

Musk said of the allegations, “There was no evidence, because this is nonsense. He also accused his family of “putting the children up to say false things” to extort their rich brother, Elon. Musk was married to Maye Musk and Heide Bezuidenhout, according to People, and has seven children, including Elon, Kimbal, Tosca, Alexandra, Asha Rose, Elliot, as well as another child who was born in 2025. Musk is also accused of groping his son's buttocks when he was just 5 back in 2023, per The New York Post.

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, announces he has welcomed a second child with his stepdaughter - who he raised since she was 4 years old.



“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.” pic.twitter.com/N7zm41EUGA — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 14, 2022

Elon told Rolling Stone back in 2017 that his father had done "almost every evil thing you could possibly think of." “I felt sorry for my father, because my mother had all three kids. He seemed very sad and lonely by himself. So I thought, ‘I can be company,’” he said. He added that his siblings Kimbal and Tosca lived with their mother, and he'd felt bad for his father.

Article continues below advertisement

"I felt sorry for my father, because my mother had all three kids," he recalled. "He seemed very sad and lonely by himself. So I thought, ‘I can be company,' I didn’t really understand at the time what kind of person he was. It was not a good idea. My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil."

Errol Musk, Elon Musk's Father, Arrives in Moscow for "Future 2050 Forum" 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/wO0ybPzMZi — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) June 7, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Musk has two children with Jana Bezuidenhout, the daughter of his ex-wife, Heide Bezuidenhout. The family lives together in South Africa. Kimbal Musk spoke on Musk's current wife and ex-stepdaughter's elder children, who once lived in a foster home before going to live with the odd couple. "The scariest thing that I’ve learned is that the kids preferred living in the children’s home to living with either you or Heide,” he wrote in an email to his father.