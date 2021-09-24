Elon Musk's Dad Had a Baby With His Own Stepdaughter — How Disturbing!

After news broke of Elon Musk and Grimes splitting up broke waves, many of us have resorted to reading up on each of their lives.

It's a known fact that Elon does not get along with his father Errol Musk, going as far as to call his father an "evil man." For Ashlee Vance's book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, Ashlee conducted research and interviews with the family to get to the bottom of this strained relationship.