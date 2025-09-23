Erika Kirk’s White Suit Turned Heads at Charlie Kirk’s Funeral — Here’s Why She Wore It The late conservative influencer's wife honored her husband's wishes as she said goodbye to him on Sept. 21, 2025. By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 23 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Fox 5 New York

Two weeks after he was fatally shot at a speaking event at Utah Valley University, Charlie Kirk was memorialized at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 21, 2025. The event included thousands of Charlie's supporters and his inner circle, including his wife, Erika Kirk.

Erika spoke in front of the stadium's massive crowd in a nearly 30-minute tribute to her husband. During her emotional speech, some watching the funeral questioned why she wore a white two-piece suit to mourn Charlie's loss. Here's everything to know about Erika's fashion selection.

Erika Kirk honored Charlie Kirk's wishes by wearing white at his funeral.

Erika wore white instead of black to her husband's funeral for a symbolic reason. According to the website Fight for Charlie, white was part of the influencer's dress code. In the funeral program shared on the site, attendees were required to wear their "Sunday Best," which included them wearing the colors red, white, or blue. The colors were reflective of the American flag. President Donald Trump also followed the dress code by wearing a blue suit at the service.

While Erika's choice of attire fit her husband's dress code, some social media users questioned if she may have had an ulterior motive for styling her outfit as she did. Underneath her white suit was a black cami, which some social media users perceived as a performative act on the part of her and Charlie's team.

"Give me a F----ng break w/ the theatrics. A light show entrance, really? Of course, Erika is wearing white & black.... Again. Now comes the speech w/ no tears," an X (formerly Twitter) user said during Charlie's funeral. "Why is Erika wearing white at her husband’s memorial service? These people are so f----ng weird," one commenter wrote. "Erika Kirk wearing white in every appearance thus far is f----ng SENDING me lmaoooooo," another said.

She is wearing white.



White is a power color. A color of holy love.



She is leading this movement with an inner strength🕊️



Charlie, we love you. Erika, we love you too and we stand behind you!🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/y2V1QI734d — Lily Buddha (@lily_buddha) September 21, 2025

Erika Kirk said she forgives her husband's killer at his funeral.

While theories surrounding Erika's choice to wear white to her husband's funeral remain, she could have also worn the color to show her grief further. According to VeryWell Mind, some of the core associations often connected to the color white include purity, innocence, cleanliness, blankness, coldness, emptiness, simplicity, and minimalism. White can also symbolize "peace, anointing, new beginnings," using the white dove as an example.

According to People, Erika shared at Charlie's funeral that she was in a forgiving and accepting space regarding his death. In addition to quoting his favorite Bible verse, "Here I am, Lord. Send me," before expressing forgiveness to the person who took her husband's life, she also shared that she had forgiven her husband's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson. Robinson was arrested for Charlie's murder several days after his fatal Sept. 10 shooting.

"My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life," Erika said at the service. "Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man … I forgive him," she continued through tears. "I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it's what Charlie would do."