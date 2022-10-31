Rumors Suggest Elon Musk Hosted a Halloween Party in a Romanian Castle

If the location of Elon's Halloween party seems a little unusual to you, you may not have realized that Bran Castle is famous for its connection to Dracula. That's because the castle was the basis for Bram Stoker's description of his fictional creation.

On Oct. 29, Elon tweeted, "Fresh baked bread and pastries are some of the great joys of life," which was interpreted by many as a suggestion that he was in Romania, where giving baked goods is traditional while welcoming guests.