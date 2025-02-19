Elon Musk Has Been Seen Rocking Several Necklaces, but What Does Each Represent? Elon Musk has worn several different necklaces over the past few years. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 19 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Fox

You might not have expected Elon Musk to have as much power inside the federal government as he does prior to the election. Now that Musk seems to be central to the Trump administration's efforts to hollow out huge parts of the administrative state, including the people responsible for monitoring bird flu, many want to know more about his personal life and his fairly unique dressing habits.

Musk is not really a suit-and-tie man and is often spotted in jeans and a T-shirt bearing some kind of slogan. What's more, some have noticed that Musk often wears a necklace of some sort when he appears out in public, and many want to know what those necklaces represent. Here's what we've got.

What do Elon Musk's necklaces represent?

Elon has been spotted wearing several different necklaces in recent years. One necklace is a set of Israeli dog tags that he was given by a mother in Israel. Musk wore these dog tags to signal his support for the Israeli people and said that he wouldn't take the dog tags off until all the hostages that Hamas took on Oct. 7, 2023, were returned to Israel, per Business Insider. Some of those hostages are still not back, but Musk has taken off the necklace.

Musk was also spotted wearing a necklace with an Omega symbol with an eye at the center while attending a UFC event at Madison Square Garden in November 2024. Musk has never publicly explained what this symbol was meant to represent, although some people with a conspiratorial mindset have suggested that he was wearing it as proof that he was part of some secret organization like the Illuminati.

Even more recently, during an interview with Donald Trump and Sean Hannity, Musk was seen wearing a hexagonal necklace that we know even less about. That necklace could have a starship on it, although it's difficult to say for sure what it is. A starship would be fitting, given Musk's ambitions of pushing Earth off of the planet and onto places like Mars in the decades ahead.

Elon, is it Starship themed pendant necklace that you’re wearing or? ❤️🚀 pic.twitter.com/GAhvSyTkNb — Endrina Pavlić (@EPavlic) February 15, 2025

It's unclear how much thought Musk puts into his apparel.

As he seems to have an endless number of Occupy Mars t-shirts and not much else in his closet, we don't actually know how much time Musk spends thinking about what he's going to wear. These necklaces clearly have some significance to the billionaire and can be used as a way to send a message just the way his shirts can. Given the way he's constantly changing his necklace, though, it seems like he might change the message he's trying to send based on the day.