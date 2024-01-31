Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikToker Elyse Myers's Infant Son Needs Heart Surgery — Doctors Are Confident He'll Be OK TikToker Elyse Myers has two kids whom she frequently references in her videos. Now, her youngest son is going into surgery. What happened? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 31 2024, Published 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In 2021, TikToker Elyse Myers took the world by storm with a hilarious and somehow relatable worst-date story in which she bought 100 tacos from a Taco Bell drive-thru. Because TikTok is full of people who love tacos and disastrous first-date stories, Elyse’s fame skyrocketed overnight. But before she became an influencer and comedian, Elyse was a mom living in Omaha.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Elyse is still a mom. She has two little boys along with her husband, Jonas Myers. On Jan. 30, 2024, Elyse revealed in a video that her youngest son will have an expedited heart surgery this week. So what’s going on with Elyse and her kids?

Article continues below advertisement

Elyse Myers has two kids, August and Oliver Myers.

Before she became TikTok famous, Elyse was a new mom raising her son, August. On Jan. 16, 2024, August turned 3 years old, but in 2021, when Elyse made her first video, he was just six months old. One of the reasons we love Elyse is because of her candor and vulnerability in her videos, and she talked openly about her struggles with post-partum depression.

“I was experiencing postpartum depression, and literally up until the night we took August home from the hospital, I had no clue what postpartum depression even was," she said in a December 2022 episode of her podcast, Funny Cuz It’s True. "I went straight to my kitchen and made myself a coffee, and then out of nowhere, I just started trying to mentally connect the person I was in college and this person now who is grabbing a cup out of my cupboard."

Article continues below advertisement

“Who’s the person that is grabbing ice trays out of the freezer? Who’s grabbing almond milk out of the fridge? These hands I am looking at are the same hands that took notes at school. They played viola in high school, they zipped up a wedding dress, they held my husband’s hand, typed on my keyboard for work. Why don’t these hands feel like my hands,” she asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Elyse found the answer in making TikTok videos, which helped her connect her current self and identity as a mom with the person she had been for decades before. In telling a story about what she coined her “classic Elyse double roll” with her sweatshirt sleeves, “It was like my current self and my past self shook hands and met in that very moment … It meant so much to me that my brain recognized me in that memory.”

Article continues below advertisement

Elyse and Jonas frequently share pictures and videos with their kids, although they protect their kids’ identities by covering their faces in photos for safety reasons. August enjoys playing with instruments and dancing, and he’s clearly a great big brother. Oliver was born in September 2023, making him four months old as of January 2024.

Elyse Myers’s youngest son, Oliver, needs an expedited heart surgery.

Being a parent is really scary, and while it seems like Elyse handles it with grace and humor, her family is going through a lot with Oliver’s heart condition. In an emotional video, Elyse shared with her followers: "My son went into his 4-month checkup, just a routine newborn checkup. The doctor heard a little bit of a heart murmur and said, 'You know, it's probably nothing. We'll just send you to cardiology so that he can get a little echocardiogram and confirm that it's just an innocent murmur and he'll grow out of it.'"

Article continues below advertisement

@elysemyers Thank you to everyone at Children’s Hospital for the incredible care you continue to give Oliver. ❤️‍🩹 ♬ original sound - Elyse Myers

However, the technician found “a large hole” in Oliver’s heart, where the bottom two chambers of his heart don’t connect. Elyse and Jonas had no idea until now that Oliver has a ventricular septal defect (VSD), which can be fatal if large enough. Doctors told Elyse to bring him back in to get a heart catheter, which she said was "a pretty extensive procedure, but you're in and out on the same day which is shocking."