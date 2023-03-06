What Is Elyse Myers's Due Date? One User's TikTok Search Bar Sparks Confusion

Social media influencer and TikTok icon Elyse Myers first rose to viral fame in 2021 when she recounted a harrowing tale of a date gone wrong. Fans have been with her since then, following her life's ups and downs, but most recently, celebrating as she revealed her pregnancy to the world.

While many of her followers have been eagerly anticipating Elyse Myers's due date, a TikTok suggested search on one of her videos recently sent users into a spiral. What's the confusion surrounding Elyse Myers's due date? Read on for everything you need to know.

Jen Hamilton addresses TikTok search about Elyse Myers's pregnancy.

Users are confused about Elyse Myers's due date thanks to a suggested search for pregnancy loss.

On Feb. 24, 2023, Elyse and her husband made a TikTok announcing her pregnancy in an Office-themed video. The duo has not announced Elyse's impending due date, but some users theorize it could be anywhere from September to October.

Then, on March 5, 2023, TikTok user @_jen_hamilton, a labor and delivery nurse, made a TikTok video after an exhausting and traumatic shift. Quickly, fans started to notice that the TikTok suggested search bar above the video read, for some unknown reason, "Elyse Myers Pregnancy Loss."

In a secondary video on March 5, 2023, Jen addressed the search bar drama, explaining, "The other day, I made this video. I am a labor and delivery nurse, and that was getting in the car after the worst shift of my life. And unfortunately, someone got pulled into it that should have never been pulled into it and had nothing to do with it." She added, "I just wanna come on the record and say that that video had nothing to do with Elyse, and as far as I know, Elyse is happy and healthy, and so is her baby."

Elyse's husband, Jonas Myers, responded in the comments of her video, "Our baby is happy mf and healthy! Thanks for clearing this up, we are doing well. Not sure why the search bar populated this."

Other TikTok users have pointed out TikTok's history of incorrect and insensitive search bar auto populations, with one user remarking, "That search bar feature has been causing drama since inception," and another adding, "So on Elyse's most recent one the search bar is 'Jojo Siwa pregnant announcement' and she also is not pregnant. TikTok needs this addressed."

Here's how to report incorrect auto populate searches on TikTok.

Most importantly, users explained how to correct fabricated auto populate searches on TikTok, so what happened to Jen and Elyse doesn't happen again. With megaphone emojis, users have been copy and pasting the same message to help alert others how to report incorrect auto populate searches, writing, "LONG PRESS AND HOLD ON THE BAD SEARCH SUGGESTION AND MARK IT UNRELATED."