What Is Emaza Gibson's Net Worth? She Filed a Lawsuit Against Jason Derulo Over Sexual Harassment All About "The Great Reset" singer Emaza Gibson (aka Emaza Dilan) — including the lawsuit she filed against Jason Derulo for sexual harassment. By Tatayana Yomary Oct. 6 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

The Gist: Emaza Gibson — better known as Emaza Dilan — is a musician and content creator.

In October 2023, she filed a lawsuit against Jason Derulo for quid pro quo sexual harassment.

Jason Derulo denied any wrongdoing.

If the name Emaza Gibson (aka Emaza Dilan) rings bells, it’s likely because she’s a talented songstress. The world was first introduced to Emaza via the R&B sister group Ceraadi, with her sibling, Saiyr. The duo was initially signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2018. However, Emaza later left the group to pursue her solo endeavors.

Interestingly, Emaza’s solo journey birthed her "E-Mixtape" project that was released during the pandemic. She later decided to go independent and released her first solo debut album, “The Great Reset,” in May 2023. Since then, Emaza has been busy working to take her career to the next level. However, news of her lawsuit against Jason Derulo in October 2023 caused folks to ponder about the future of her career and her finances. Here’s the scoop.

What is singer Emaza Gibson’s (aka Emaza Dilan's) net worth?

According to All Famous Birthdays, Emaza Gibson is working with a net worth of $5 million. This figure reflects Emaza’s work as a musician, songwriter, and YouTube blogger. Emaza’s album, “The Great Reset,” hit No. 20 on the U.S. iTunes R&B charts.

Emaza has a self-titled YouTube channel where she shares content about her artistry process and a docuseries. As for social media, Emaza has a combined following of nearly 2 million on Instagram and Twitter where she shares fashion and makeup content along with music. So, considering her social media presence and music career, it makes sense that she has built a sizable net worth.

Emaza Gibson (aka Emaza Dilan) Singer-Songwriter Net worth: $5 million Emaza Gibson (aka Emaza Dilan) is an American singer-songwriter who is known for being one-half of the R&B sister group, Ceraadi. Birth name: Emaza Gibson Birthplace: Iowa City, Iowa Birthdate: Jan. 11, 1998 Father: Rowland Gibson Mother: Sandra Gibson

In October 2023, Emaza Gibson filed a lawsuit against singer Jason Derulo for sexual harassment.

Per Us Weekly, Emaza shared in court documents that while she was being recruited by the singer for a record deal, he made inappropriate passes and statements at her. The lawsuit was officially filed on Oct. 5. 2023, in a Los Angeles court.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Emaza alleges that “explicit demand for sex in exchange for success was reinforced” through his “subsequent behavior.” She also claims that Jason “repeatedly invited” her to have dinner and drinks and would “often schedule recording sessions at late-night hours.”

Interestingly, the documents also claim that Jason told Emaza that if she wanted to have success in the industry, she would have to engage in “goat skin and fish scales — a Haitian reference to participating in sex rituals sacrificing a goat, goat blood and doing cocaine.” The claims also state that “the manner and timing of such a statement meant that Jason was demanding sexual acts from [Emaza] for Jason to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor, and musical collaborator.”

Emaza also recalled an incident where she was allegedly forced to drink alcohol by Jason even though she expressed that she wasn’t a drinker, per The Hollywood Reporter. She claimed that after she declined to drink and engage in sexual activity with Jason, her transportation to get to and from Jason’s studio was halted.

In essence, Emaza is accusing Jason of quid pro quo sexual harassment. In a statement to NBC News on Wednesday, Oct.4, 2023, Emaza explained how the experience has taken a toll on her life.

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Emaza told the outlet. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatized. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

Jason posted a video on Oct. 6, 2023, stating: “I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended by these defamatory claims. God bless.”