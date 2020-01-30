15 Embarrassing (But Very Funny) Corrections in Major Newspapers

Newspaper editors strive to make sure stories are free of factual, spelling, and grammatical errors. However, being humans operating under tight deadlines, they don't always get everything right. Errors that seem glaring and obvious to readers can sometimes escape a busy editor's notice even in at venerated papers of record like the New York Times and Washington Post. When this happens, editors must face the music and issue corrections or retractions, no matter how much they'd probably like to say nothing and hope nobody noticed.

These 15 mortifying but very funny newspaper corrections prove pobody's nerfect.