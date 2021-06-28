Emily Lee Worked Tirelessly to Get to the Olympic Trials — and Then Tragedy Struck

On the second day of her Olympic bid, which took place at The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, Mo., Emily crashed to the floor during a routine.

The Gymternet described the scene: "Emily Lee crashed her double double, wiggled her ankle a bit before continuing, and then stopped her routine and sat down."

"Oh! Oh boy, she can’t finish after that — that was a really bad landing," exclaimed an NBC commentator as it happened, clearly aware of the intensity of her fall.