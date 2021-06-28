Emily Lee Worked Tirelessly to Get to the Olympic Trials — and Then Tragedy Struck

Emily Lee Worked Tirelessly to Get to the Olympic Trials — and Then Tragedy StruckBy Chris Barilla
Jun. 28 2021, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Going into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials, one of the most promising standout stars was undoubtedly Emily Lee. The UCLA-commit has been wowing the gymnastics world with her prowess on the mats for a few years now, and she had finally achieved the pedigree and support to make a bid at the world's biggest sports stage.
Unfortunately, that very bid resulted in an injury.
So, what are the details surrounding Emily's injury, and have there been any updates since the news first broke? Here's what we know so far.
What happened to Emily Lee? The gymnast's second day of Olympic trials changed everything.
On the second day of her Olympic bid, which took place at The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, Mo., Emily crashed to the floor during a routine.
The Gymternet described the scene: "Emily Lee crashed her double double, wiggled her ankle a bit before continuing, and then stopped her routine and sat down."
"Oh! Oh boy, she can’t finish after that — that was a really bad landing," exclaimed an NBC commentator as it happened, clearly aware of the intensity of her fall.
The crowd appeared shocked too, as Emily was quickly helped off the mat and seemingly administered medical attention by on-site medics.
The latest updates on her injury don't look too good, but things are still developing.
No further details have been shared by her, her family, or coaches, but we'll be sure to update when and if that information becomes available.
The lack of clarity surrounding the issue has caused plenty of concerned fans to take to social media wondering why NBC didn't provide further clarification after Emily fell.
"Shame on NBC for providing no update on her condition," tweeted one fan, echoing the sentiment of many viewers.
"Emily Lee’s fall on her floor routine made me audibly gasp so loud, I hope she’s doing OK," added another.
Emily has since been silent on social media and also hasn't issued any updates through official Olympic channels.
Being a gymnast is an integral part of Emily's life.
Born in 2002, the California native is completely set on her goals and has been working toward her Olympic ambitions for years. At just 6 years old, she began training at West Valley Gymnastics School outside of San Jose, Calif.
The Olympic star hasn't always had it easy, either. Emily tragically lost her young sister to leukemia in 2015.
Emily claims to have found solace in her sport, as she said (per the AP), "I was able to get out of my head a little bit."
She went on to add, "At first, it was really hard coming back. Like I kept thinking 'I should be grieving, I should be doing all this stuff.' Eventually, it started helping me. For a split second during practice, I kind of forgot how (bad) my life was going."
Emily clearly translated that grieving into driving energy behind her success, having a meteoric rise as a gymnast.
We wish her the best as she recovers!