Emily Long, the Mother at the Center of a Murder-Suicide, Was Caught Stealing From Her Job

A New Hampshire mother went viral after she used TikTok to share her experiences about her husband's cancer diagnosis. When it comes to TikTok, this is a fairly common occurrence, but this story takes a dark turn. Emily Long and her three children were grappling with the fact that her husband, Ryan Long, was suffering from glioblastoma, which is fatal.

On Aug. 18, 2025, the bodies of Emily, Ryan, and two of their kids were found at the family's home in Madbury, N.H. They had died from an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators later determined that Emily fatally shot her husband and children before turning the gun on herself. Details have since emerged about Emily that involve theft from her company she was allegedly engaging in. Here's what we know.

Here's what we know about theft accusations against Emily Long.

According to the Boston Globe, the 34-year-old mother of three was suspected of embezzling a large sum of money over three years. Per police records obtained by the outlet, Emily was the operations manager at Wing-Itz, a chain of chicken restaurants, where she allegedly stole $600,000.

Owner Derek Fisher said in an interview that she was the only suspect. "She was essentially my number two in my company," he said. "We worked very closely together." Fisher and his bookkeeper first noticed something was wrong back in June 2025. Numerous written from the company's business account were made out to Emily, who deposited the large sums of money in her personal bank account. Fisher confronted Emily that day and demanded she provide three months worth of her bank statements.

Emily didn't send Fisher the bank statements, which were missing pages, until Aug. 5. "My bookkeeper went through them and they weren’t matching up," said Fisher. "They were all over the place." When Fisher brought the statements to Emily's bank, they were able to confirm that the documents had been manipulated. When he confronted Emily again at one of the restaurant locations, she told him she had to go home.

Emily Long's alleged theft predated her husband's cancer diagnosis.

Fisher was sensitive to the fact that Emily's husband had been diagnosed with cancer. When she told him she needed to leave, he asked when she could meet with him. When that day came and went, Fisher received a string of texts from Emily letting him know she was resigning, or she could stay in some sort of remote capacity, or he could terminate her. She was fired. Emily never established to come to the bank, so Fisher went to the police.