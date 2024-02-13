Home > Viral News > Influencers > Emma Chamberlain Emma Chamberlain Has Built Her Net Worth on More Than YouTube This 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 creator has built her empire on luxury fashion and quality coffee — meet Emma Chamberlain. By Sara Belcher Feb. 13 2024, Published 2:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Though she rarely seems to post on YouTube anymore, Emma Chamberlain continues to reign as one of the most influential creators to emerge from the platform. What started as casual and authentic vlogs about life has now become a platform of more than 15 million, with Emma securing partnerships with top luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and more.

The 22-year-old creator has become one of the most-recognized fashion and lifestyles influencers and was even on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Anyone who's tried their hand at content creation knows it's anything but easy, but just how much wealth has Emma accumulated from her time online? We have a rough estimation of her net worth.

What is Emma Chamberlain's net worth?

When it comes to calculating Emma's net worth, you have to look at the multiple streams of revenue she likely has coming in. According to her profile on Forbes's 2021 30 Under 30 list, Emma's channels regularly bring in an engagement rate of around 12% — an incredibly high number on social media. Emma was also one of the first creators to land a partnership with luxury brand Louis Vuitton, paving the way for other high-end brands to sign with her.

Birth name: Emma Chamberlain Birthdate: May 22, 2001 Birthplace: San Bruno, Calif. Father: Michael Chamberlain Mother: Sophia Chamberlain

But between her revenue from YouTube videos and sponsored posts, Emma also has a podcast called Anything Goes, which started an exclusive video deal with Spotify at the start of 2023. Chamberlain Coffee was estimated to be valued at $54 million in 2022, though Emma only has partial ownership of it. Since its creation in 2020, it's inked retail deals with major grocery chains like Walmart and Sprouts.

According to Forbes, adding up all of these different revenue streams puts Emma's net worth at an estimated $20. That said, considering the continued increase in the value of her coffee company, it's possible this number is higher than the estimation. Regardless, it's clear that Emma took her passion for making YouTube videos and turned it into an extremely lucrative career for herself.

Did Emma Chamberlain quit YouTube?

YouTube has been a jumping point for many content creators, with some of the platform's biggest names announcing their departures in recent years. Though Emma no longer posts videos at the same frequency she used to, she has not quit the platform she got her start on. In 2023, Emma took a big break from posting videos, going seven months without a new upload and little explanation for her followers. Thankfully, it seems she's back to posting semi-regularly, uploading a couple of videos a month.