Emma Hunton's Weight Loss on 'Good Trouble' Has Sparked Questions From Fans

Emma Hunton's Weight Loss on 'Good Trouble' Has Sparked Questions From FansBy Stephanie Harper
May. 4 2022, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
The first episode of Good Trouble Season 4 revealed major weight loss in one of the main characters: Davia, played by Emma Hunton.
The subject of her weight loss wasn’t touched upon until the eighth episode of the fourth season, though. Did Emma lose weight for the show or for her own personal reasons? Here’s what we know.
What spurred Emma Hunton's weight-loss journey?
Emma's fans have had a lot to say about how different the actress looks in Season 4 of Good Trouble. The topics of body image and self-love have surrounded the character she plays on the show since the very first episode, so it makes sense that fans are now curious about her dramatic physical changes. Emma seemingly responded to questions about extreme diets and exercise regimens in a now-deleted Instagram post she uploaded in April 2021, according to The Focus.
She added the caption, “I got divorced. Y’all can stop asking how I lost weight now. Damn.”
Emma was previously married to a chef named Ryan Duval. They tied the knot in 2017, but are no longer together.
How is Emma Hunton’s character handling her physical transformation on 'Good Trouble'?
Emma plays Davia on Good Trouble, a character who seems to be taking everything in stride in terms of her physical appearance. After getting fired from a teaching position she absolutely loved, she decides to pursue a new career avenue. Davia’s decision to go after burlesque dancing proves that she’s feeling more confident in her skin than ever.
Some of her roommates on the show reveal concerns that Davia might be retreating back into old habits and losing weight because of an eating disorder. She makes sure to shut down all their concerns and worries by letting them know that she is simply making healthier nutritional choices.
Here’s how Emma Hunton really feels about people judging her body.
On Emma’s IG, a lot of people are praising her weight-loss transformation. Compliments about her new physique are flooding into her comment section from people who are totally impressed by what she's been able to accomplish. On Good Trouble, on the other hand, Davia receives some backlash from her followers about her weight loss. Instead of getting support from her followers, Davia receives hateful messages from trolls about how she shouldn’t have lost weight in the first place.
After the April 28, 2022 episode premiered, Emma tweeted, “Hey fam, how are we feeling about last night’s episode? Are we ready to stop judging people’s bodies now?” It sounds like she’s tired of people vocalizing their opinions about what she looks like — whether the opinions are good or bad. Emma is happy with her results, and that’s the only thing that matters at the end of the day.
Catch new episodes of Good Trouble Wednesday nights on Freeform at 10 p.m. EST.