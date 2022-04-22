Interestingly enough, the episode ended with her realizing that the ant infestation was actually entirely her fault. Knowing that she was the cause made her break down in tears.

The ants clearly weren’t the only reason Alice had a meltdown at the end of the episode, though. Her ex-girlfriend Sumi also caught her in a major lie. Alice told everyone that the comedy tour she was part of came to a sudden end, but it turns out she chose to quit and go home early.