Influencer Emman Atienza Was Found Dead, but What Was Her Cause of Death? The influencer was the daughter of a famous Filipino TV presenter. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 24 2025, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emmanatienza

Filipino influencer Emmanuelle "Emman" Atienza is dead at 19 years old. Following the news of her death, the influencer known best for her lifestyle videos in her native Philippines received a number of condolences from other prominent influencers.

Article continues below advertisement

As the news of her death began to spread online, though, many wanted to know what her cause of death was. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Emman Atienza's cause of death?

Emman's death apparently happened on Oct. 22, and it was her parents who first announced the news. “It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman,” the post read. “She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.”

“To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life," the post continued. It did not include any information about her cause of death. The post was also signed by Emman's siblings, Jose and Eliana. Emman was best known for flaunting her wealthy lifestyle in the Philippines, but she also focused on mental health in her videos.

Article continues below advertisement

Emman had more than 875,000 followers on TikTok and came to the highest level of attention thanks to a video in which she and her friends played "guess the bill" at a high-end Japanese restaurant in Manila. The bill for their meal came out to 133,000 Philippine Peso ($2,268), which sparked a backlash online that led her to temporarily withdraw from social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Although no official cause of death has been reported, many people assume that Emman died by suicide, in part because she often emphasized mental health, and in part because she died so young. The comments on all of her recent Instagram posts reflect this suspicion, with many of them pointing out that she appeared, at least from the outside, to be leading a great life.

"To every single person that posted a hate comment or bullied this girl I hope you’re proud of yourselves. I really hope you struggle with the fact that YOU are responsible for this young woman’s death. YOU are the reason her family doesn’t get to see her anymore. I hope that fact alone haunts you," one person posted in a highly popular comment.

Who is Emman's father, Kuya Kim?

One of the reasons Emman was able to flaunt such an extravagant lifestyle is that her father is Alejandro "Kim" Ilagan Atienza, often known as Kuya Kim. He is a television presenter in the Philippines and became well-known for hosting the trivia show Matanglawin. Of his three children, Emman was the best known and was on the way to developing a meaningful brand in her own right.