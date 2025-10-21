Andrew Flair Fans Worry After BeefCake Jerky Posts "RIP Andrew" Video — What Happened? "In loving memory, Andrew Flair." By Ivy Griffith Updated Oct. 21 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @fishing_with_flair

Outdoorsman Andrew Flair has been creating content as an influencer for years now. Most of his content is focused on his outdoors pursuits, such as fishing and hunting. But over the years, his social media has expanded to include farming, and even his BeefCake Jerky company.

In 2022, the YouTuber was caught up in a scandal over a death that occurred during one of his renovation projects, and he has worked hard since then to overcome the stain on his reputation and refocus his content. He has been mostly successful, coming to an agreement over the aggrieved parties in the tragedy and rallying his fans with a new burst of content. But in October 2025, his jerky company seemed to make a post on TikTok suggesting he was either ill or dead. So, what happened to Andrew Flair? Here's what we know.

What happened to influencer Andrew Flair?

A number of hints on social media, such as posts tagged "goodbye Andrew," started a flurry of concern, which culminated in a post. The post in question, shared on BeefCake Jerky's TikTok account, starts with a dramatic gray overlay of Andrew's face, along with the words, "In loving memory, Andrew Flair." The video then shows his business partner saying, "I know you're probably wondering where Flair is. He's actually no longer with us."

Next, the video pans over to show another partner, doffing his cap in respect. A cut shows Andrew explaining, "I have to quit. I don't know how long it's gonna be. I can't 'shew'." He then tries to make the signature sound, and his voice breaks. They then explain that everyone should relax, and Andrew is only "not with us" cause he's "home and he's sick."

One TikTok fan wrote in the comments, "All these videos praying for flair and mans just down with a cold," with a laughing emoji. Luckily, it seems as though Andrew's absence is temporary, and he will eventually be back to "shew" some more for fans.

Joseph Arkfield's widow settled with Andrew.

In the meantime, Andrew has been making efforts over the last few years to overcome a scandal that may have ended the career of any other influencer. It all started in 2022, when Andrew bought an abandoned missile silo and planned to renovate it into the ideal apocalypse bunker.

Unfortunately, during the renovation, contractor Joseph Arkfield was killed after the silo's door slammed shut and crushed him, according to NTV. Joseph's widow, Mary Arkfield, later sued for wrongful death, claiming that the door that took her husband's life was negligent.

Even as the internet speculated and people pointed the finger at Andrew, he was able to work with Mary on an undisclosed settlement out of court (per KNLV). While he was able to put the legal issues behind him, it seems likely that Joseph's fate haunted Andrew for years.