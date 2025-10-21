Emiru Slams Twitch for Incident With a Fan During a TwitchCon Meet-and-Greet "I don't understand how he was allowed to make it to me in the first place." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 21 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emiru.jpg

The Twitch gamer Emiru, whose real name is Emily-Beth Schunk, released a statement following what appeared to be an assault at TwitchCon on Oct. 17, 2025. After videos began circulating on social media that feature a man at the convention approaching Emiru at a meet-and-greet, fans wanted to know what happened to Emiru at TwitchCon and if she's OK.

In one video that was shared on X (formerly Twitter), a man quickly walks up to Emiru and embraces her. He seems to go in for a kiss before a security guard interferes. After the event, Emiru posted a statement with more details on the incident on X and called out Twitch. Fans left comments on social media doing the same and calling for the streaming platform to be held responsible for what happened to Emiru.

What happened to Emiru at TwitchCon?

In the clip from TwitchCon, the unnamed man rushes up to Emiru and it looks like he tries to kiss her. After security interferes, the man is taken away. According to NBC News, local authorities in San Diego, Calif. confirmed that officers did arrive at the event after they were called. However, an arrest was not made in the incident that happened.

Emiru posted about it on X afterward to assure fans that she was safe, if still "shaken up" about what happened at TwitchCon. "Yesterday, the man who assaulted me was allowed to cross multiple barriers at TwitchCon and even in front of another creator's meet and greet to grab me and my face and try to kiss me," she wrote. Emiru added in the lengthy statement, "I don't understand how he was allowed to make it to me in the first place."

Saw so many women saying they weren’t going to be attending TwitchCon this year because they don’t feel safe, and then this happens to Emiru on day one pic.twitter.com/Yazc5VBPWF — shenAndygans (@Sh3nAndygans) October 18, 2025

She also wrote that the security in the videos on social media are her personal guards. According to Emiru, there were official TwitchCon security guards nearby who did not react to the incident. Emiru also called out Twitch specifically after officials who represent the platform shared in a statement that the man was caught and detained. Per Emiru's account of what happened, that is untrue.

"My friend who was present told me Twitch security were also behind the booth afterwards joking about how they didn't even see what happened and immediately laughing and moving on to talking about something else," she added in her X post.

hello everyone, I am okay and thank you for all of the kind messages, sorry I cannot respond to them all 🩷



Yesterday, the man who assaulted me was allowed to cross multiple barriers at twitchcon and even in front of another creators meet and greet to grab me and my face and try… — emi ⭐️ (@emiru) October 18, 2025

Some Emiru fans think Twitch should be held accountable.

Although an arrest was not made after the incident happened, Emiru's fans are hoping Twitch will take more responsibility for what happened. After TwitchCon, some of her fans and followers commented on Instagram posts to share their support. Under one photo of the streamer, a fan wrote, "Damn, Twitch needs to apologize and let you have your good security guard back. Hope you're doing alright."