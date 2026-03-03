Here Is the Location of Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico Ranch The ranch is located 30 miles form Santa Fe. By Niko Mann Published March 3 2026, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

People want to know the location of Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch after the DOJ released documents suggesting he trafficked young girls at the Santa Fe County ranch. A rumor that two bodies were buried outside the ranch also has people concerned.

Epstein was awaiting trial for trafficking underage girls when he was found dead inside his prison cell back in 2019. The New Mexico Department of Justice recently announced that it was investigating illegal activity at the ranch. "We are taking a broad and comprehensive look at Zorro Ranch–related matters and working alongside the truth commission and law enforcement partners," read the statement on X (formerly Twitter). "We will follow the facts and keep the public informed."

Where is Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch located?

Jeffrey Epstein's ranch is located near Stanley, New Mexico. It is located about 30 miles south of Santa Fe and was known as the Zorro Ranch when Epstein was the owner, per The Santa Fe New Mexican. The ranch is now owned by Sen. Don Huffines (R-Texas), and he renamed the ranch the San Rafael Ranch.

A roadside memorial in honor of the late billionaire's victims can be seen near the unfinished entrance to the ranch. One woman who visited the site many times, Maureen Luboviski, said, "People are angry, and they’re just deeply upset. They should burn the whole d--n place to the ground."

She also said the ranch is a "creepy place.” "If you go out there, you cannot not feel that feeling," she added. "It’s an uneasy feeling — an unsettling feeling. I don’t know if it’s because we know the history behind that fence or if it’s just got bad juju."

We are taking a broad and comprehensive look at Zorro Ranch–related matters and working alongside the truth commission and law enforcement partners. We will follow the facts and keep the public informed. pic.twitter.com/FXoCKBZGeG — New Mexico Department of Justice (@NewMexicoDOJ) February 19, 2026

Are dead bodies buried at the New Mexico ranch?

According to TMZ, the New Mexico ranch was searched back in 2019 after an anonymous tip was delivered to the authorities. The tip reportedly came from a former worker at the ranch, and they claimed that the bodies of two dead and abused girls were buried outside the ranch in the hills. The person claimed that Epstein ordered the bodies to be buried outside the ranch, but it's unclear if the FBI searched for the bodies.

New Mexico state representative Andrea Romero from Santa Fe said, "We need to find out how he was able to operate without any accountability. We have to understand what allowed this to happen," per The New York Times.

New Mexico officials are reopening the investigation at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch.



Let’s be clear: they’re investigating claims that girls may have been murdered and buried there. It’s a crime scene and should have been taken seriously years ago.



Instead, here we are. Looking at a… pic.twitter.com/7FMzm3Ll5H — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) February 21, 2026

According to CNN, Annie Farmer testified she was just 16 years old when Maxwell massaged her naked chest at the New Mexico ranch back in 1996. "Once she pulled down the sheet I felt like kind of frozen," she said. “It didn’t make sense to me that that would happen. I just wanted so badly to get off the table and have this massage be done.”

Annie also claimed that Esptein got into the bed with her "to cuddle." "He climbed into bed with me and kind of lay behind me and reached his arms around me and like pressed his body into me,” she recalled.