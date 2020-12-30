That Bizarre Ending of Danish Thriller Series 'Equinox,' Explained [SPOILERS]

In the final episode of Equinox, Astrid becomes Ostara (and really was Ostara, all along) and reunites with Henrik/the Hare King. By doing so, she "frees" Ida's classmates from their prison, and they come out from a field (they're seemingly alive and haven't aged, but walking zombie-like — they could be undead). Ida, however, doesn't make it out to the other side because the world doesn't really understand her anymore. Ida ends up staying with her sister, who chooses to live with the Hare King and goes on to live in his world. Both seem pretty happy with this outcome.

It's a pretty dark ending, but if you watched Midsommar, a horror film set in Sweden that also evokes myth and sacrifice, then you'll probably agree that what happens to Astrid and Ida makes sense and was fated to be.

You can stream Equinox on Netflix now.