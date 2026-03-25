'Grey's' Fans Rejoice! E.R. Fightmaster and Caterina Scorsone Were Spotted Dating IRL The actors were holding hands as they left a lunch date in Los Angeles. By Risa Weber Updated March 25 2026, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Shonda Rhimes's Grey's Anatomy has entertained fans for over 20 years, delving into the complicated romantic relationships between the fictional doctors at Seattle Grace. One relationship that fans were sad to see go was the one between Dr. Kai Bartley (portrayed by E.R. Fightmaster) and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (portrayed by Caterina Scorsone).

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Their fictional relationship ended about three years ago, when Dr. Kai took a job opportunity in London. However, it appears that fans may get their happily-ever-after IRL. Fans have suspected the actors could be dating since E.R. Fightmaster and Caterina Scorsone have been spotted spending time together outside the show, but it seems that their romantic relationship has finally been confirmed.

Source: ABC

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Who is E.R. Fightmaster dating?

E! News reported that E.R. Fightmaster and Caterina Scorsone's off-screen relationship had been confirmed on March 23, 2026. The pair was spotted holding hands as they left the Highly Likely cafe in Los Angeles, Calif.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Caterina Scorsone and E.R. Fightmaster, who play Dr. Amelia Shepherd and Dr. Kai Bartley, confirmed their romance three years after their relationship arc in the show. https://t.co/MmVUbFTb3i pic.twitter.com/5EYxtmJhuu — E! News (@enews) March 24, 2026

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E.R. and Caterina had previously appeared together at an Angel City FC game in 2023 and at Elton John's EJAF Oscars party in 2026, according to Parade.

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Although fans suspected that E.R. Fightmaster and Caterina's relationship extended beyond the screen, they rejoiced over the more concrete evidence of the couple holding hands.

X (formerly Twitter) account @FanyRowley joked, "The thing with Caterina Scorsone and E.R. Fightmaster has been so obvious for such a long time, but as always with couples who aren't heterosexual, you need 926,282 pieces of proof, a lock of hair from the firstborn, and for the dinosaurs to come back."

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Caterina spoke with Parade about Kai and Amelia's relationship on Grey's Anatomy. She said, "The Kaimelia situation was such a heartbreak for Amelia because they were such a beautiful match and they both had this really electric understanding of the brain and neurosurgery ... But life circumstances weren’t matching up, and there were all these externals that made it impossible."

'Grey's Anatomy' Costars Caterina Scorsone and E.R. Fightmaster Hold Hands in L.A. Years After Their Onscreen Romance https://t.co/pfYXkJTVff — People (@people) March 24, 2026

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Caterina added, "So since that heartbreak, she’s really been focused on medicine, which I think is actually the love of her life — her passion for the miracle of medicine and the human body."

Caterina Scorsone split from her ex-husband, Rob Giles, in 2020.

Caterina and Rob Giles, who share three daughters (Eliza, Pippa, and Lucky), separated on March 1, 2020, after 11 years of marriage, according to People.

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A representative told the outlet, "Caterina and Rob have separated. They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love." They officially filed for divorce on Friday, May 8, citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple had gotten married in June 2009.