Celebrity Personal Trainer Eric Fleishman Has Died at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman, known to some as "Eric the Trainer," suddenly died on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 53. His death was confirmed on his official Instagram account, which also tagged his wife, Alysia Kanemoto. In addition to working as a celebrity personal trainer, Eric has trained U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, hosted the Mr. America Bodybuilding competition, and hosted Celebrity Sweat.
The suddenness of Eric's death shocked Hollywood and caused many to wonder about his cause of death. Here's what we know.
What was Eric Fleishman's cause of death?
Eric's sudden passing was announced in an Instagram post to his official account on Nov. 27, 2022. The post reads, "We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event. Eric touched many lives for the better. He was a beacon of light, hope, and love."
Currently, Eric's cause of death is unknown to the public. According to Eric's Instagram post, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be hosted shortly, with a time and date likely posted on his page. Fans and friends can direct "experiences, memories, and tributes" as well as "photos, videos, music and stories" to Celebrate.Erics.Life@gmail.com.
Many of his clients wrote heartfelt memorials to Eric in the comments. In one, actor Neil Brown Jr. wrote, "Truly an ever present beacon light in an otherwise dark world at times. Eric you and Alysia helped changed me and Catrina’s lives for the better. We love you and miss you, and we are at a complete loss. Thank you for being my friend. Thank you for being a special piece of what this world needed."
In another, Big Time Rush member James Maslow writes, "Miss you so much brother. You’ve been one of the largest and most positive influences on my life as well as countless others. Your positivity, light and kindness will never be forgotten but will be sorely and deeply missed."
Fans and friends wish the best to Eric's family at this time.