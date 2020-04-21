It appears that many celebrities are doing their best to lighten their fans' spirits in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and Big Time Rush is no exception. Despite the fact that they haven't been performing together since their show ended in 2013, the four bandmates reunited on Zoom to give fans a message of love and support, even dropping in a little hint that sounds to a lot of Rushers like they might be getting back together.

But what ever happened to Big Time Rush ? What caused the Nickelodeon band to go their separate ways? The answer is pretty simple and, unlike with a lot of other bands, pretty refreshingly devoid of drama.

What happened to Big Time Rush?

Much like with One Direction saying that they were on a break, not breaking up, Big Time Rush kind of did the same thing. Though the show ended in 2013, the band didn't exactly end at the same time. In an interview with the HuffPost, Carlos PenaVega (nee Pena), Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson said that the show was indeed over and band was likely not putting out music for a while. And they were pretty blunt about it.

"We’ve all known for five years that we’re ready for our individual careers," Carlos said. But he clarified his thought, saying that didn't mean that the band would not ever make new music together again. "I think it’ll just help the band if we give people time to miss us — it’s kind of like a relationship. [...] I think that we’ve been around for five years is great. Now, we’re leaving for a little bit."

Kendall did jump in to say, "Or won’t come back at all." While that sounds like he was saying that Big Time Rush was over, he also explained his thoughts a little further. "It’s sort of like a thin line to walk on, because we have a lot of fans who love Big Time Rush and we don’t want to ever disappoint them. We want them to be fans of individuals whenever we go and do our own things."