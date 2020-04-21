What Ever Happened to Big Time Rush?By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Updated
It appears that many celebrities are doing their best to lighten their fans' spirits in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and Big Time Rush is no exception. Despite the fact that they haven't been performing together since their show ended in 2013, the four bandmates reunited on Zoom to give fans a message of love and support, even dropping in a little hint that sounds to a lot of Rushers like they might be getting back together.
But what ever happened to Big Time Rush? What caused the Nickelodeon band to go their separate ways? The answer is pretty simple and, unlike with a lot of other bands, pretty refreshingly devoid of drama.
What happened to Big Time Rush?
Much like with One Direction saying that they were on a break, not breaking up, Big Time Rush kind of did the same thing. Though the show ended in 2013, the band didn't exactly end at the same time. In an interview with the HuffPost, Carlos PenaVega (nee Pena), Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson said that the show was indeed over and band was likely not putting out music for a while. And they were pretty blunt about it.
"We’ve all known for five years that we’re ready for our individual careers," Carlos said. But he clarified his thought, saying that didn't mean that the band would not ever make new music together again. "I think it’ll just help the band if we give people time to miss us — it’s kind of like a relationship. [...] I think that we’ve been around for five years is great. Now, we’re leaving for a little bit."
Kendall did jump in to say, "Or won’t come back at all." While that sounds like he was saying that Big Time Rush was over, he also explained his thoughts a little further. "It’s sort of like a thin line to walk on, because we have a lot of fans who love Big Time Rush and we don’t want to ever disappoint them. We want them to be fans of individuals whenever we go and do our own things."
"In terms of new content, it might be a while, but might not be ever," James added. "We don’t know at this point and we’ve all kind of been saying, 'We’re all really excited and really antsy to be our own individual artists outside the band — and support each other.'"
Would Big Time Rush ever consider getting back together?
In 2014, Kendall spoke with CelebSecrets and was asked if BTR was getting back together, to which he responded, "BTR hasn't ever broken up."
During this interview and again in an interview with Bustle, Kendall confirmed that, if the band were to reunite, it might not be to put out new music, but it would definitely include a tour.
He's not the only one calling for a reunion tour though. In 2018, in honor of the band's nine year anniversary, Carlos posted a tribute to the group on Instagram, saying, "Shall we do a 10 year reunion tour for next year?" Unfortunately, that would have been in 2019, so we missed that, but who says a 12 year reunion tour isn't a thing?