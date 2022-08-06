Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are Showing Their ‘Love in the Limelight’ on Hallmark

Playing Nick is Alexa’s real-life husband, Carlos PenaVega, a member of the boy band Big Time Rush, which hit the big time after starring in a Nickelodeon show of the same name. He and Alexa have also appeared together in thePicture Perfect Mysteries series for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the movies Enchanted Christmas and Love at Sea for Hallmark.

Carlos also wrote six songs for the movie: “If You Let Me,” “Someday Somewhere,” “BASIC,” “Vamos Pasar La Bien,” “Fall Again,” and “Por Ti.”