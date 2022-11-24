Is James Maslow Married? Big Time Rush Fans Are in a Rush to Find Out

Fans may remember how James was coupled up with Peta Murgatroyd on Season 18 of Dancing With the Stars. According to Us Weekly, the two were also reportedly an item off the dance floor. A passionate kiss between the two during a performance got tongues wagging — but as James told People in 2014 about speculation the two were dating, “It’s fun, it’s all good and I’m flattered because she’s beautiful and it’s not such a bad thing.” However, he stopped short of confirming the relationship, adding, “But really, we’re just here just to dance.”