Home > Entertainment 'Survivor's Remorse' Star Erica Ash Has Died Unexpectedly at 46 Years Old

On Monday, July 29, 2024, the entertainment world was struck by the tragic news of Erica Ash's unexpected death. BET Networks confirmed the heartbreaking news via a statement posted on social media.

The talented actor, comedian, singer, and model was 46 years old. Naturally, fans of the entertainer are looking for more information. Here's what we know so far about Erica Ash's cause of death.

Source: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

What was Erica Ash's cause of death?

The cause of Erica Ash's death and the precise date of her passing have not been disclosed to the public. However, BET shared a tribute to the Survivor's Remorse star on Instagram (although the post was initially removed, it has since been reposted).

"Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash, who has passed away at the age of 46," the network wrote. "Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama In Contempt and reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen."

Since BET reposted the tribute, numerous friends and fellow celebrities have expressed their condolences online. Roland Martin, who collaborated with Erica Ash on Roland Martin Unfiltered with Erica Ash, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm his close friend's passing and share his heartfelt tribute.

"It saddens me to confirm that our beloved sister @TheEricaAsh is now an ancestor. She was 46," Roland wrote, accompanied by four photos of the two together. "Erica was an amazing talented, funny, and serious actress. I adored her. She was serious about politics and would have been one of Kamala Harris's biggest supporters. Pray for her family."

Fellow comedian and actress Loni Love also posted, "Erica was talented [and] hilarious. Whether it was the show Survivor's Remorse of MADtv, she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there. Now she's gone ..."

After graduating from Emory University with a pre-medicine degree, Erica initially aimed to become a doctor. However, when a trip to Japan led her to work as a backup singer and runway model, she decided to pursue entertainment.