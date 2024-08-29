Home > Human Interest Comedian Kathy Griffin Owns a Portrait of Her That Was Painted by Erik Menendez Kathy Griffin attended the Menendez brothers trial which led to Erik painting her portrati. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 29 2024, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/CNN (video still)

In September 2024, the story of the Menendez brothers gets the Ryan Murphy treatment. If there is one thing we know about Murphy and true crime, it's that he always finds a way to pull out the most interesting, polarizing threads. A teaser trailer that dropped in August 2024 ended with the actors who play Erik and Lyle, lovingly embracing and covered in blood.

While many have criticized Murphy's takes on a controversial genre, no one can deny his ability to find a new angle on an old story. The Menendez brothers' trial was riddled with gossip and rumors, which attracted the attention of people like comedian Kathy Griffin. She was in attendance for part of the trial, which resulted in Erik Menendez firing off a Kathy Griffin painting. Honestly, it's very good.

Source: Getty Images; YouTube/CNN

The Erik Menendez painting of Kathy Griffin is a work of art.

Griffin has never been one to shy away from controversy, which makes the Erik Menendez painting of her somewhat less shocking. Back in October 2017, the comic invited her neighbor Kim Kardashian over so the entertainment mogul could continue her family's proud tradition of having a vested interest in heavily publicized trials.

To celebrate the occasion, Kim documented the experience and put it on Snapchat, per People. "All rright guys, I’m here with my neighbor," said Kardashian as Griffin interrupted with her own name. Evidently, this hangout session was prompted by the fact that Griffin and Kardashian were recently watching a special about the Menendez brothers. Kardashian then zooms in on Erik's signature as Kathy says he painted it from prison.

Kardashian wasn't the first person to help Griffin show off the portrait. In June 2010, the former D-list reality television star brought the painting with her when she guested on Larry King Live. She told the host that as a comedian, "it's heaven for me." When she initially opened it up, Griffin wasn't too jazzed about it. Only after seeing who the artist was did she change her mind.