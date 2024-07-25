Home > Entertainment > Music O-Town's Erik Michael Estrada Never Felt Like He Really Belonged in the Boy Band Most of O-Town has been back together since 2014. If you're waiting for Ashley to return, don't hold your breath. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 25 2024, 5:29 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In July 2024, Netflix dropped yet another chapter of the fraud-filled book that is Lou Pearlman. In Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, we start with Pearlman's somewhat humble beginnings in Queens, N.Y. and learn how the boy band bonanza took off. Featured in the docuseries are a few of the men, formerly boys, who began their careers with the controversial talent manager.

Erik-Michael Estrada got his start in O-Town, which was born after the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC severed ties with Pearlman. The "All or Nothing" singer is seen in archival footage of MTV's Making The Band, where he discusses how he didn't feel like he had a place in the group. After the band split up in 2002, Erik briefly dipped his toes into acting. So, where is Erik-Michael Estrada now? He occasionally still hangs out in O-Town.

What is Erik-Michael Estrada up to now? He's still performing.

In June 2024, Erik-Michael popped into The TMZ Podcast where he chatted about being part of the Pop2000 tour. Along with three members of his O-Town fam, Erik-Michael was performing with BBMak, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO. The mega boy band event was hosted by former NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, and has been going strong since 2019. And before you ask, Ashley will not be returning to the group anytime soon.

When asked about what touring felt like as an adult man in his 40s, versus a young guy in his 20s, Erik-Michael said the most difficult part is the recovery time. He joked about needing a lot of Epsom salt baths. What Erik-Michael lacks in whacky stories, he makes up for in dedication. He told the podcast hosts that in the decade since most of O-Town had reunited, not a single member has ever missed a show.

Is Erik-Michael Estrada related to Erik Estrada?

In a world filled with nepo babies, it's refreshing to find an entertainer who made it on his own. Erik-Michael Estrada is not in fact related to actor Erik Estrada, who was catapulted to fame thanks to the hit show CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Clearly people assumed Erik-Michael was Erik Estrada's son, which might have been better for the O-Town member who was estranged from his own father.

During one upsetting scene from Making The Band, Erik-Michael calls his father after not speaking to him for quite some time. When his dad picks up, Erik-Michael uses his first name and has to identify himself. Erik-Michael is clearly shaken by the experience, as he suggests setting up a time to meet. He also accuses his father of suddenly being interested in spending time together after seeing him on television.