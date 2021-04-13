Lou Pearlman Was Behind the Longest-Running Ponzi Scheme in the U.S.

In the '90s, both the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC were topping charts and selling albums left and right, skyrocketing to fame. *NSYNC's first album sold more than 10 million copies, and the members anxiously awaited their first checks from such a lucrative beginning to their career, only to find out their manager, Lou Pearlman , was paying them pennies for the hours of labor they'd invested in the band.

All of Pearlman's illegal dealings — and the effects it had on the prolific boy band members — are outlined in the YouTube Original documentary The Boy Band Con. So what exactly did Pearlman do?

But underpaying his boy band members wasn't the only scheme Pearlman was running at the time. The man was later convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for his crimes.

Lou Pearlman was convicted of conspiracy, money laundering, and more in 2007.

A former businessman in the blimp business, Pearlman began cultivating boy bands in the early '90s, starting with the Backstreet Boys. “I put the money out to help them,” Pearlman said, according to ABC. “We'd give them choreographers. We'd give them vocal lessons. We’d give them tutors. … I think I'm a great cultivator.” It wasn't long before the group's fame took off, and Pearlman began auditioning for *NSYNC, giving them only $35 a day (per diem) even as their records sold millions.

Once the foundation of his success was built through boy bands, Pearlman founded TransContinental, a group of "businesses" he claimed to own and operate — and he used the fame of the boy bands to get investors for these businesses. But Pearlman ended up being behind one of the most lucrative Ponzi schemes of all time, laundering more than $1 billion and landing himself in prison — after accruing more than $300 million in debt.

Pearlman falsely claimed that all of the transactions he was completing with investor money were insured by the FDIC, AIG, and Lloyd's of London. He even went as far as to falsify financial statements to secure loans and lure in investors. He attempted to flee the country once an investigation into his scheme began and was arrested in 2007. He was tried and convicted on charges of conspiracy, money laundering, and making false statements during a bankruptcy proceeding.