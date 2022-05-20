What Is Wrong With Lance Bass From NSYNC? Details on His Illness

Lance‘s life after NSYNC Has been filled with lots of interesting highlights. He came out as gay in 2006 and tied the knot several years later with his husband Michael Turchin in 2014.

In 2021, the couple announced on Instagram that they were the father of twins named Violet and Alexander. Lance wrote a caption saying, "The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??!”