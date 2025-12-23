Erika Kirk Critics Say Her Freudian Slip Was Her "Saying the Quiet Part out Loud" She then turned to young Caleb and joked, "Trust me, you're not a grifter, honey." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 23 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @krassenstein

Ever since losing her husband in September 2025, Erika Kirk has been trying to keep her husband's legacy alive. She has taken the reins at Turning Point: USA, the right-wing company founded by Charlie Kirk, and appeared on TP: USA stages across the country in an attempt to promote his viewpoints after his passing.

But in an unfortunate appearance in December 2025, Erika dropped a Freudian slip that turned into an instant meme on the internet, with critics joking that Erika was "saying the quiet part out loud." Here's what she said and why critics consider it such an ironic comment to make.

Erika Kirk's Freudian slip is under the microscope after 'TP: USA' event.

Erika had taken the stage for a December event promoting Turning Point's agenda, bringing a heavy-hitting cast of supporters to promote Charlie's dream and further the company's agenda. While speaking, she introduced a young TP: USA supporter named Caleb, who was working toward the same goals as her late husband.

While standing next to the young TP: USA member, Erika explained, "Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband, at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift." She paused, corrected herself to, "'Scuse me, gift," then paused again.

"Grit," she corrected herself again, leaning on the podium in exasperation and saying, "It has been a long day," to excuse her Freudian slip. She then turned to young Caleb and joked, "Trust me, you're not a grifter, honey." Many have considered a "Freudian slip," which Merriam-Webster defines as "a slip of the tongue that is motivated by and reveals some unconscious aspect of the mind."

What does "grift" mean?

Critics immediately cackled with glee and took to social media to meme the moment, joking that she was finally "saying the quiet part out loud." So, what exactly does "grift" mean, and why are people so tickled that she said it?

Merriam-Webster defines the transitive verb "grift" as "to obtain (money or property) illicitly," as one might through a con job or a scam. And the irony in saying it is the fact that Erika and Charlie have been under scrutiny for years for what detractors and critics suggest is their grift via Turning Point.

On TikTok, the memes and videos have been numerous. In the comment section of a video by the Krassenstein brothers, one user wrote, "It was the truth. ... No slip," to which the Krassensteins wrote, "I agree here. It's all a grift." Another user quipped, "Grift. Gift. Grit. Yeah, the veil is lifting."