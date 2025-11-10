Rumors Link Erika Kirk's Former Romanian Orphanage to Child Trafficking — Is It True? The rumors suggest Erika was involved with child trafficking through her charity work in Romania, but is it true? By Ivy Griffith Updated Nov. 10 2025, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Fox News

When rightwing podcaster Charlie Kirk was murdered on Sept. 10, 2025, it changed the course of his family's life forever. His wife, Erika Kirk, and their young children were left trying to find a way forward without him. Since his passing, Erika has stepped into the spotlight, taking a commanding role at his company, Turning Point USA, and speaking in front of conservative audiences around the world.

As much as the cameras have followed her every move since being widowed, rumors have begun to fly. Rumors about her relationships and even her past activities, with almost none of them flattering. One rumor suggests that she was involved with an orphanage in Romania that was linked to child trafficking. But is there any truth to the rumor? Here's what we know.

Was Erika Kirk's Romanian orphanage tied to trafficking?

Starting in September 2025, rumors began circulating that Erika was once involved in a charitable organization located in Romania. The organization, the rumor suggested, was Everyday Heroes Like You, and they launched a specific initiative known as "Romanian Angels." According to Snopes, the goal of the initiative was to "support children in Romanian orphanages by sending them letters and gifts and by arranging visits from members of the U.S. military."

The rumor then goes on to suggest that Erika was involved in child trafficking and was later banned from Romania for her part in the crimes. However, as Snopes notes, there's no evidence to show that this happened. As far as we know, Erika was not involved in child trafficking in Romania.

The outlet explains that she also does not appear to be banned from the country. When they reached out to United Hands Romania, they confirmed that they had worked with Erika in the past, and they were not aware of any allegations against her.

Rumors have hounded Erika since Charlie's murder.

Unfortunately for Erika, that's far from the only rumor that seems to be hounding her footsteps following her husband's murder. Other rumors are more centered on her relationships, with some suggesting that she's having an affair with Vice President JD Vance or President Donald Trump, depending on which rumor you're reading.

But like the Romanian orphanage rumor, it does not seem that there is any evidence to back these up. Erika was criticized for her behavior during several public speeches, which seemed to suggest that she was inappropriate with the Vice President and President, but that seems to be as far as the "evidence" goes.

Other rumors have suggested that her behavior has been inappropriate, and she seems too "happy" for a newly widowed mother of young children. But, on the other hand, grief looks different for everyone.

