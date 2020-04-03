Calling All Essential Employees: These 20 Memes Are Made for You

Essential employees: We see you and we appreciate you. You’re out there on the front lines, and the work you do has been deemed too important to be halted for any reason. You keep us safe and you keep things moving like only you can.

We’re talking about medical and pharmacy workers. Security guards, mass transit, and airport personnel. Telecommunications and energy workers. Grocery store workers, delivery people everywhere, sanitation workers, bank employees, and many, many more.