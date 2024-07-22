Home > Entertainment 'All My Children' Actress Esta Terblanche Dead at 51 — What Was Her Cause of Death? Esta TerBlanche was a South African actress best known for her role as Gillian on the popular soap opera 'All My Children.' By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 22 2024, Published 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On July 18, 2024, the entertainment industry mourned the loss of beloved South African actress Esta TerBlanche. Her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, officially confirmed the news of her passing in a heartfelt statement on Facebook.

She was 51 years old. What happened? Here's what we know about Esta TerBlanche's cause of death.

Source: Getty Images

What was Esta TerBlanche's cause of death?

As of the latest update, the exact cause of Esta TerBlanche's death remains unknown. On July 21, Deadline reported that authorities suspected the soap opera star had passed away approximately a day before her body was discovered.

Lisa Rodrigo's social media post stated that Esta TerBlanche passed away due to "natural causes." However, the publicist also noted that an autopsy report was still pending. "I am still processing and in shock," Lisa added on Facebook. "Esta was a beautiful soul in and out. I was proud to know her and work with her."

Esta TerBlanche's talent manager, Annie Spoliansky, released a statement through People following the actress's unexpected passing. "Esta was such a kind, loving, giving, and caring person," she expressed. "Esta was never anything but generous and lovely to me, and I'm grateful to have known her for the time that I did, and devastated to learn of her passing."

Annie also highlighted Esta's compassion for both people and animals, noting, "She cared so deeply for all people and animals. She had squirrels she fed and looked after daily, her two cats, and recent kittens that she cared for as her own children."

Born on Jan. 7, 1973, in the North West province of South Africa, Esta TerBlanche rose to prominence after winning the Miss Teen South Africa title in 1991. Her acting career then took off with a major role in the drama Egoli: Place of Gold, where she portrayed Bienkie Naudé Hartman from 1992 to 1995.

Esta then relocated to the United States to pursue acting opportunities, eventually landing a role on All My Children two years later. In the hit series, she portrayed Gillian, a Hungarian princess.