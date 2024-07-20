Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Modern Indian Love Story Melts Our Hearts Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and more all flew out to India just for this very special love story. By Alex West Jul. 20 2024, Published 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The "it" event of the century was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, 2024. The Indian socialites held an extravagant wedding with some of the world's most affluent families and biggest stars in attendance.

Anant's family is one of the wealthiest in the world, so the couple was even able to secure performances from pop icons Rihanna, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and the Backstreet Boys. However, love isn't about money, and the connection these two share is pure. Let's take a look back at how they got to the big day.

Here's a look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story.

It's not clear where Anant and Radhika formally met as reports are mixed and their respective families have been pretty quiet about the ordeal. However, the India Times reports that the pair were childhood best friends, which makes sense when you know that they grew up in the same social class and within the same circles.

Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani who hold immense wealth in their country. Radhika is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchan whose money comes from the pharmaceutical industry. Money talks and it would make sense that the pair would cross paths.

The pair are quiet and reserved about their relationship, despite the lavish wedding and media coverage. In fact, they went public by accident with a photo going viral where the pair were all cozy and loved up. Rumors, of course, bloomed from the picture as fans had total heart eyes for the pair. However, they didn't bother addressing the rumors and continued to keep whatever was going on between them private.

Instead of an official announcement, the pair spent less effort on shielding their relationship from the public who began to see them together pretty often. In fact, Radhika joined Anant and his family on a trip to Italy. She was invited to Isha Ambani’s engagement ceremony as a family friend, but she was spotted and photographed with Anant. Yet again, sparks were flying and fans were living for their love.

They ended up attending a myriad of events together, including weddings and more engagement parties. The constant sightings of the pair together pretty much solidified in the public's mind that they were an item. It wasn't until December 2022 that the official nod was given that these two were destined for marriage, according to the Economic Times. They reported that the "young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union."

In July 2024, the pair's wedding kicked off. Celebrities from around the world flew in to celebrate their love. It was the event of a the century as the pair hosted some of the hottest names.

Who attended Anant and Radhika's wedding?

Well, obviously, their close friends and family were in attendance, but invites were also sent to some pretty big Hollywood names. For example, the Kardashians couldn't resist the photo opp as Kim and Khloe were in attendance, wearing some pretty glamorous, yet traditional, outfits.