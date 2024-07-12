Home > Entertainment Anant Ambani Has Struggled With Asthma for Most of His Life Anant Ambani has been treating his asthma with various steroids, causing the weight gain. By Sara Belcher Jul. 12 2024, Published 5:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, it's no surprise that Anant's wedding to Radhika Merchant is a lavish one. The reception will have performances from both Justin Bieber and Rihanna, and plenty of big-name celebrities are on the guest list.

Those who have heard of Anant before have probably heard discussion of his health struggles, but is he really sick? Here's a breakdown of his medical diagnosis.

What disease does Anant Ambani have?

Anant has suffered from asthma for much of his life, and as a result, doctors have prescribed him various steroids to help treat it. Asthma can vary in severity, and Anant's case is particularly extreme, hence all of the steroid prescriptions. Steroids can help a patient who is struggling with an asthma flare-up by reducing the swelling in air passages, making it easier for them to breathe. As asthma can have a variety of triggers, it's not clear what causes Anant's flare-ups.

That said, steroids can cause a patient to gain weight for a variety of reasons, which is what ultimately led to Anant's weight gain. Throughout the years, his parents have supported him as they've looked for treatment to help Anant cope with both his asthma and his obesity.

Anant's weight has fluctuated, though he previously lost more than 100 kg.