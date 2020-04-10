Netflix's 'LA Originals' Shines a Light on Estevan Oriol's Illustrious Career

Taking viewers back to the early 2000s, the documentary follows the rise of the Chicano and street art movement and the two LA artists, Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol , who were instrumental in introducing the culture to the mainstream.

Netflix’s new documentary LA Originals explores the Los Angeles street art scene and already has fans excited.

And while you may already be familiar with Mister Cartoon and his work, who is his partner Estevan Oriol?

Hip-hop fans may already know of Mike Machado, aka Mister Cartoon, a tattoo and graffiti artist who’s tattooed the likes of Eminem, Xhibit, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and many many more.

Keep reading for a quick intro to Estevan Oriol, a behind-the-scenes artist who documented the early years of the movement and helped put Chicano culture on the map.

Estevan Oriol is a bonafide hip-hop legend.

He started off as a bouncer, and now Estevan Oriol is best known as a photographer who documented the early years of hip-hop. He got his start as a tour manager for Cypress Hill and House of Pain, and during that time he began documenting their lives on the road.

As he puts it in the trailer of LA Originals, “I’m on tour with the Beastie Boys, No Doubt, the Fugees, Limp Bizkit. And I’m the only one there with a camera.”

Source: netflix

Estevan's background also allowed him access to a lot of spaces that traditionally wouldn’t have been photographed. He was able to capture the dual nature of Los Angeles, documenting the rising stars of hip-hop and celebrity stardom while also capturing Los Angeles’ urban and gang culture.

Like a historian, Estevan goes through his archival footage in the documentary, showing audiences a side of Los Angeles that is usually just a backdrop to most people’s stories. Skid Row and its gangs, homeless people, addicts, and vagrants all play a central role in Estevan and Mister Cartoon’s life, and the documentary doesn’t shy away from showing this.

Estevan's star kept rising after he got his start as a photographer. In 2004, he was part of the team that brought the world the landmark video game “GTA San Andreas.” He also began directing music videos of big-name acts of the day like Cypress Hill, Blink 182, D12, and more.